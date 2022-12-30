The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services announced that it has developed an exceptional plan to secure New Year’s Eve celebrations, in cooperation with its partners in the Dubai Events Insurance Committee.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, stated that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team is ready to cover the New Year’s activities by allocating 282 ambulances, 5 marine boats, 1,200 ambulance staff and 35 supervisors to cover 30 activities that will be witnessed in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

He added: Dubai ambulances will be deployed in other vital areas, where 6 vehicles will be distributed in the Dubai Mall in addition to 16 paramedics, and 6 ambulances and 16 paramedics have been allocated in each of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, “JBR” and “Blue Waters”. In Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa, the Foundation allocated 16 ambulances, an operating room, and 16 tents for support.

He continued, “5 first responder cars, 4 bicycles and electric bikes, two ambulance buses, a field support unit, and five marine boats have been allocated, in cooperation with partners in Dubai Police and Nakheel, to cover water bodies.

He stated that 20 additional ambulance points have also been allocated, which will be distributed to various other regions of the emirate, such as Jebel Ali, Bur Dubai, rural areas and Deira.