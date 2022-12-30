The Ukrainian foreign minister calls for locking Russia in its borders and stopping its expansion

Dmitro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, has expressed his conviction in an interview published this Friday by RBK Ukraina that Russia must be confined to its borders to extinguish the aggression and make its expansion impossible. According to Kuleba, “it would be necessary to put them in their borders and lock them up” and “that they live in their autarchy, under their father king, but that they do not attack anyone.”

“Russia is what it is, and our task is not to turn an orc into an elf, but to extinguish this aggression, and to create such conditions in which the expansion of Russia is impossible, that is, from an authoritarian and aggressive country should pass to being just an authoritarian and conservative country”, he specified. For the minister, the main thing is that Ukraine’s partners understand that “whatever the government of Russia is, Russia will not change in its essence” and overcome the narrative that “it is possible to make Russia a liberal and democratic country.”

Kuleba believes that there are many who sincerely support Ukraine, but “they still cannot imagine the defeat of Russia.” “The world will not collapse because Russia collapses,” he has stated. In addition, he has reiterated that any concession of Ukrainian territory is ruled out. “The position of the president, the position of Ukraine, is very clear: the internationally recognized border of Ukraine. And not a single square centimeter of Ukrainian land will be the subject of diplomatic or military concessions,” he stressed.

The minister has confessed that the European Union “as a unit” has surprised him for good. “For the first time they began to finance the supply of arms to a third country. The EU was created to ensure that there would never be a war in Europe, and that instead of financing defense, the money would go to finance trade, social , the infrastructures”. Now “democracy and prosperity must be protected, they must be defended, and Ukraine is doing it”, so the EU gives Ukraine money for weapons, imposes tough sanctions on Russia, creates solidarity corridors and provides financial support for keep Ukraine’s military economy afloat. “This is not just a change in policy, but a change in political philosophy,” he stressed. (EFE)