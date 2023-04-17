Dubai (Union)

Dubai Airports signed a memorandum of understanding with Innova Energy and Facilities Management Services, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and efforts aimed at supporting the Emiratisation agenda at the state level and providing vital jobs for Emirati cadres.

This agreement comes in line with the objectives of the “Nafes” program aimed at enabling Emirati competencies to integrate and work within private sector institutions in the country, and within the framework of the approval issued by the Council of Ministers to raise Emiratisation rates to 2% annually, and an affirmation of Dubai Airports’ continuous commitment to support the national agenda and continue Its efforts towards achieving Emiratisation goals in 2023 and by 2026, and beyond, by strengthening its strategic partnerships with various private sector companies.

The agreement was signed by Mashari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, and Renault Capri, CEO of Innova, in the presence of a number of Dubai Airports officials, including Majid Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer, and Omar Bin Uday, Executive Vice President. for Technology and Infrastructure Affairs, and a number of officials from Enova, including Khalifa Bin Brik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, and Fatima Al Loughani, Director of Emiratisation at Majid Al Futtaim.

Innova will develop a proposed strategic plan aimed at increasing Emiratisation by 15% by 2025 and throughout the validity period of the agreement, which reflects the company’s commitment to achieving a total Emiratisation rate to represent 15% of the total number of employees during the next three years, in line with the qualitative initiative that It was launched by the Majid Al Futtaim Group to raise the rate of Emiratisation, support the national agenda and the objectives of the “Nafes” program, in order to contribute effectively to supporting the economic development process in the UAE.

Under the agreement, Dubai Airports and Innova will be keen to provide job opportunities for national cadres who have a suitable training period, recent graduates, and competencies with professional experience in the administrative, supervisory and technical fields alike, with the aim of enhancing their competitiveness and practical capabilities and supporting their career. The action plan will also be implemented according to several stages, which include UAE nationals undergoing comprehensive training that enables them to keep up with the requirements of the labor market within the aviation sector.