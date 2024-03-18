The pop diva Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, the actor Callum Turnerrecently captured everyone's attention when visiting the Contramar restaurant, located in the heart of the Mexico City. This place not only stands out for its exquisite culinary offering, but also for being chosen by various international celebrities. The couple's walk through the Roma neighborhood, after tasting the flavors it offers Contramarbecame a sensation on social networks, which shows the naturalness with which both integrated into the local environment.

Contramar, known for its innovative seafood cuisine that mixes techniques and flavors of Mexico, Peru and Englandhas been recognized for its quality and service, attracting not only Dua Lipa but to countless personalities from the entertainment world. The singer's experience at this establishment reflects her love for the rich Mexican culture and its gastronomy, a passion shared by many of her followers.

Where is Contramar restaurant located and why is it popular?

Located at Calle de Durango No. 200, in Roma Norte, Contramar has consolidated its position as one of the most prominent restaurants in the Mexico City. Under the leadership of chef Andrés Barragán, this place has achieved a perfect balance between tradition and culinary innovation. Its popularity lies not only in the quality of its dishes, but also in the cozy atmosphere and exceptional service it offers to all its diners, including figures such as Dua Lipa.

What is the menu of the Contramar restaurant in Mexico?

Contramar's menu presents a variety of options that satisfy all tastes, with an average cost per person of $1000 MXN. Among the most outstanding dishes are the cheese quesadillas with epazote, the whiting, and for lovers of the flavors of the sea, the fish tiradito, Galician-style octopus, and the exquisite soft crab. The cocktails and ceviches, such as the green shrimp Aguachile and the Contramar Cevicheare not to be missed for those looking for authentic and refreshing gastronomic experiences.

Why did Dua Lipa come to Mexico and who was she with?

Dua Lipa arrived in Mexico accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, on a visit that mixed business with pleasure. The couple took the opportunity to explore some of the gastronomic and cultural gems that the city offers. Mexico City, highlighting its food in Contramar. This visit not only highlights Lipa's connection to Mexico, but also her interest in living authentic local experiences.

Who is Callum Turner and what is he famous for?

Callum Turner, known for his work in films such as 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', is a British actor who has gained recognition for his versatility and talent. His relationship with Dua Lipa has been in the center of attention, being one of the most followed couples in the international artistic scene.

How can I reserve a table at the Contramar restaurant?

To guarantee an unforgettable experience in Contramar, it is recommended to make a reservation in advance through their website or by calling the restaurant directly. Given its popularity, especially after visits from celebrities such as Dua Lipasecuring a table may require advance planning.

What other celebrities have eaten at the Contramar restaurant?

Contramar has been the setting for meals for numerous public figures, from hollywood actors even musicians and fashion designers. Although the restaurant maintains discretion over its visitors, the quality and atmosphere have attracted stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martinand now, Dua Lipa, being a meeting point for international jet setters.

