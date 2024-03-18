During early Monday morning, a cold core low pressure will be located southwest of the United States, associated with the polar jet stream. This will causerains and intervals of showers in Baja Californiawith the possibility of snow or sleet in the mountain area, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency belonging to Conagua also provides forextreme minimum temperatures between -10 and -5 °Cwith frost in the elevations of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Throughout Monday, low pressure will continue over the southwestern United States, maintaining weather conditions. Isolated rain is expected in Baja California and the possibility of snow or sleet in mountainous areas. Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are warned, with potential dust devils in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, mostly clear skies will be seen in San Diego, although cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 21°C during the day, the maximum of which will be reached around 4:00 p.m. Throughout the day, moderate northwest winds will prevail, with gusts that may reach up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuana, Clear skies will predominate, although cloudy conditions are expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 21°C during the day, with their highest point reached around 13:00. During the day, a moderate wind is expected from the west, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h.

Mexicali will experience predominantly clear skies, although clouds are forecast in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 12°C and 27°C throughout the day, peaking around 3pm. The moderate northwest wind will be constant, with gusts that could reach up to 31 km/h during the afternoon.

Rosarito You will also enjoy mostly clear skies, with a chance of clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 11°C and 18°C ​​during the day, reaching their highest point around 2:00 p.m. A moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts that could reach 25 km/h in the evening hours.

In Cove, The day will start with clear skies, but clouds and possible stormy showers are expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 8°C and 20°C during the day, with their peak expected at 4:00 p.m. The moderate northeasterly wind will persist, with gusts of up to 26 km/h during the afternoon.

Tecate It will have mostly clear skies, although a change is expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 4°C and 20°C during the day, with their highest point around 13:00. The moderate wind from the north will be predominant, with gusts that could reach 28 km/h in the evening hours.

The Rumorosa, for its part, will experience mostly clear skies, although clouds are forecast during the early morning hours. Temperatures will vary between 6°C and 14°C during the day, peaking at approximately 2pm. A moderate north wind is expected, with gusts of up to 41 km/h during the afternoon.

In San Quentin, A mostly clear sky is expected, with temperatures ranging between 9°C and 19°C. The winds will be from the northwest, with gusts of 14 to 28 km/h.

Meanwhile in San Felipe, a sunny day is forecast, with temperatures between 15°C and 23°C. The winds will be from the northeast direction, with gusts of 14 to 27 km/h.