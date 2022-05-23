Almost a month after the previous test in Portimao, which had officially opened the new season of DTM 2022, the famous German championship returned to its homeland for the second round scheduled, which took place on the circuit of Lausitzring. Contrary to what happened in Portugal, where there had been two different winners in the two scheduled races, this time the weekend was completely dedicated to the South African Sheldon Van der Lindeprotagonist of an authentic domain.

The pilot of the BMW of the team Schubert Motorsport in fact, it triumphed in Race-1, precisely on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bavarian manufacturer, subsequently repeating itself also in the second and final round of the weekend. A weekend that, however, began with the pole position in Qualifying-1 of Lucas Auer, then mocked at the start by Van der Linde, who from that moment built his triumph up to the checkered flag. A race in which the Austrian from Mercedes subsequently lost 2nd place to the other three-pointed star of Luca Stolzthus contenting himself with the third step of the podium.

Race-1 classification (Top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR GAP 1 Sheldon Van der Line BMW 2 Luca Stolz Mercedes +3.590 3 Lucas Auer Mercedes +5.427 4 Arjun Maini Mercedes +7.752 5 Maro Engel Mercedes +9.142 6 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini +13.654 7 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche +17.577 8 Kidney Rast Audi +19.056 9 Nick Cassidy Ferrari +19.303 10 Maximilian Götz Mercedes +21.425

A victory that gave Kelvin’s brother confidence and charge, so much so that he also won the pole position on the occasion of Qualification-2, characterized by moments of fear for the Brazilian Felipe Fraga, luckily he got out of his Ferrari unscathed after a violent fire broke out from his car. Except for this fright, Race-2 then started once again in the name of the South African, able to maintain the leadership despite the attacks of the Mercedes of Maro Engel and Audi’s René Rast, arrived respectively in second and third position. In this way, thanks to his two victories, Van der Linde also imposed himself at the top of the drivers’ standings, ousting the Italian Mirko Bortolotti. The Lamborghini driver from Trentino, 6th in both races, he now slips into second position 15 points behind the South African, and 3 clear of Auer, who finished only 8th in Race-2.

Race-2 classification (Top-10)



POS. PILOT CAR GAP 1 Sheldon Van der Line BMW 2 Maro Engel Mercedes +0.347 3 Kidney Rast Audi +1.817 4 Philipp Eng BMW +6.907 5 Nico Müller Audi +7.338 6 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini +7.682 7 Ricardo Feller Audi +14.572 8 Lucas Auer Mercedes +14.872 9 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche +15.426 10 Marco Wittmann BMW +16.236