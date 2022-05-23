Kylian Mbappé has renewed with PSG and the Real Madrid fans have been left without what would be the star of the white team for the next decade. Today the Frenchman has granted a press conference to clarify all the issues surrounding this enigmatic decision:
On the decision: “It was a difficult decision for me to make, but I took refuge in my football to get away from the pressure.”
Mbappé on why he has rejected the Madrid project: “Everyone knows that I wanted to leave last year, but the context is different now. I have grown up and leaving my country is not right now. Things have changed at PSG”. “I made my decision last week. I wanted to keep it a secret. I took it before Florentino’s call and I wanted to talk to him first”. “If I’ve learned anything in football it’s that you can’t look back. I just look at my new contract and think about moving forward. In the future I don’t know where I’ll be“.
Have Messi and Neymar had something to do with it? “I’m at PSG, it was my decision and no one had to convince me.”
On the captaincy and the goodbye of Ángel Di María: “I don’t need to be captain. We have one and it’s great. I have learned a lot from Di María during these years. He is an extraordinary player.”
“I want to thank Real Madrid. I’ve had his shirt since I was 14 years old.. But I would like you to understand that, As a Frenchman, I have made the decision to stay in France“.
On the contract that PSG has offered him: “We have talked about the sports project for months. Of money, five minutes. You know that football has changed. I just want to run my career in the best way. I’m not asking too much.”
