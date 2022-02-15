After announcing its official drivers for the 2022 season, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has defined the program that will see it engaged in support of its DTM teams.

Reigning champion Maximilian Götz changes his ‘jersey’ and will drive the AMG GT3 Evo # 1 managed by Winward Racing; as teammate he will have the confirmed Lucas Auer.

GruppeM Racing will take care of the young Mikaël Grenier and a certainty like Maro Engel, while the Haupt Racing Team will field Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini.

Finally, the last standard bearer of the Stuttgart Star is Maximilian Buhk, who will be the standard bearer of the Mücke Motorsport team alone.

Daniel Juncadella, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“Being able to race with Winward Racing and # 1 in the car is a great thrill and privilege for me – said Götz – Winning the title in 2021 was undoubtedly difficult, defending it will be even more so. Lucas is a strong teammate and this will push us to give more than all the others “.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, added: “We are back in the DTM with the Drivers and Constructors’ titles in our pockets from 2021 and for our Mercedes-AMG GT3s this is an excellent championship, also for expanding the presence of the brand”.