The woman reacted badly by showing that she still had an open wound

Not exactly nice surprise made by Big Brother Vip last night a Nathaly Caldonazzo. On the occasion of the Valentine’s Day the GF offered a face to face between her and ex boyfriend Andrea Ippolitileft a few years ago after the events that happened in Temptation Island.

Caldonazzo at the sight of Ippoliti is literally bleached making no secret that the meeting did not please him.

“You’re a clown who still comes here … this story ripped my soul apart … I was home for two years …” – began Nathaly.

The woman is a river in flood and shows that she has suffered a lot for the end of this story, going so far as to say very strong words: “It’s as if he threw acid in my face … Great pain … He’s a person dead forever …” – her words.

Source: Mediaset

Andrea specified that he wanted to meet her to clarify some matters as she has recently received some attacks in the house. You have made repeated low-level offenses against me … “.

Alfonso Signorini apologized to Nathaly Caldonazzo

At a certain point Alfonso Signorini seeing Nathaly visibly agitated and annoyed, she decided to interfere, realizing that she had made a mistake by organizing this meeting.

“I tried to get you to talk, but I see that there are still open wounds … I apologize personally, I did not want to reopen this wound …” – Alfonso said, publicly apologizing to the woman.

Nathaly Caldonazzo at GF Vip 6 he then declared that he had put a stone on this story for some time now, reiterating the fact that he did not have the slightest interest in reconnecting relations.

In short, a bit of a slip on the part of the authors who, on the night of Valentine’s Day, organize a meeting without sensing the still open wound that Nathaly has with her.