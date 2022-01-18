Ricardo Feller is the third striker of the ABT Sportsline team for the 2022 season of the DTM.

After the confirmation of Kelvin Van Der Linde and the hiring of René Rast, the German team affiliated to Audi Sport completes its training with the 21-year-old Swiss, seen at work in the GT World Challenge Europe and winner of the ADAC GT Masters.

“I have always dreamed of racing in the DTM and it is fantastic that it becomes a reality with the ABT Sportsline team – said Feller – I am aware that 2022 will be challenging and also due to my teammates, the championship will become more competitive than last year. . I’m curious to compare myself with these pilots and also those who were present in 2021 “.

Read also:

ABT CEO and team principal Thomas Biermaier added: “It’s fantastic to field three cars for René, Kelvin and Ricardo, guys who can fight for the title. Despite his young age, Ricardo has already gained experience. with the Audi R8 LMS becoming one of the fastest with this car “.

Hans-Jürgen Abt said: “He can become very strong and the whole ABT team is looking forward to seeing him in action.”