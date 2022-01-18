welcome
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ecuador declares red alert in almost the entire country for covid-19Ecuador declared 193 of its 221 cantons on red alert, including those in the most populous cities such as Quito and the port of Guayaquil, and suspended classes due to a rapid increase in covid-19 cases.
Laura Maria Avendano Ladino
Ecuador declared 193 of its 221 cantons on red alert and suspended classes due to a rapid increase in covid-19 cases.
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Ecuador #declares #red #alert #entire #country #covid19
Leave a Reply