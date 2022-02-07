DS showed pictures of the electric prototype E-Tense Performance, designed to best convey the idea of ​​the future of the French brand. Design and performance are the hallmarks of a sports coupe with a carbon monocoque whose soul is made up of two electric motors of 600 kW (815 horsepower) and four-wheel drive. This concept reveals some details of the design of future DS Automobiles models, particularly at the front.

“Our goal is to apply the experience gained in Formula E with that from our international titles to a project that envisions the high-performance electric car of tomorrow. It is a laboratory that we will use to analyze the functioning of the components and to develop them for future production. The idea is also to find solutions to lower costs, improve production and explore implementations in production models. The next generations of the E-Tense range will benefit from these developments“Said Thomas Chevaucher, Director of DS Performance.

The DS E-Tense Performance prototype adopts a carbon monocoque frame with transmission adapted from a Formula E single-seater. The combined power of 600 kW is given by two engines, 250 kW at the front and 350 kW at the rear. The battery is one of the fundamental parts of this traveling ‘laboratory’: it is compact, housed in a carbon-aluminum composite case and centrally located for optimal weight distribution.

The battery is inspired by electric car racing and developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies and its subsidiary Saft, with an immersive cooling system for the cells, in contrast to current technology, thanks to a bespoke design of the Quartz EV Fluid solution. This battery allows acceleration and regeneration phases up to 600 kW.

Regarding the design, the front reveals a new “expressive” surface that replaces the classic air intaketo. Already suggested by DS Aero Sport Lounge, this technological detail combines the DS Automobiles logo with a three-dimensional effect with a special welcome sequence. On both sides, the new daytime running lights turn out to be particularly slim, and altogether consist of 800 LEDs. Two cameras positioned in place of the headlights complete the visual identity, while allowing you to collect useful data from this driving workshop. The 21-inch wheels introduce an aerodynamic profile with unique inserts.

They will be Jean-Éric Vergne, E-Tense ambassador, and Antonio Felix da Costa, both Formula E champions, to alternate behind the wheel of the prototype to finalize its development, before starting testing on open roads. Only then will we talk about the performance data.