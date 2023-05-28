In German women’s football, VfL Wolfsburg dominates. But surprisingly, the women of Munich are champions. There is a plan behind it that works. Now the trainer warns of the “burnout effect”.

Demonstration of power in the last game of the season: Jovana Damnjanovic and the players of FC Bayern Munich Image: dpa

Mith an 11:1 win in the sold-out stadium on the FC Bayern campus in the game against relegated Turbine Potsdam, the Munich women’s soccer team secured the championship title on Sunday. Since the favored women from Wolfsburg lost in Frankfurt two weeks ago, Bayern only needed one win for the championship.

“If you had given me the scenario before the season that we could be in this position in the first year of this project, I would have taken it with both hands,” said Bayern coach Alexander Straus before the final game. A success factor of the project, as Straus calls it, is squad planning. Last summer, for example, England international Georgia Stanway signed for FC Bayern. Even before the European Championship.