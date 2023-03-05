The sets of Heralds, Burlas, Horns and Drums of all the brotherhoods of Holy Week in Murcia participated this Saturday morning in the VII Vía Passionis, from the Convent of Las Anas. A traditional appointment to summon the Murcian Nazarenes to prepare for their big days.

Around 12 o’clock the procession that made the tour of Santo Domingo, Trapería, Plaza Hernández Amores, Salzillo street, Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and Glorieta de España left. In this way, the characteristic sounds of deaf drums and huge horns took over the historic center of the city on a bright sunny morning.

Of course, for the first time, this year the act of Homage and prayer to the Nazarene was changed, which was done at the beginning, being carried out at the conclusion of the Via Passionis as the final climax.

Pilgrimage and blessing of the silkworm in La Alberca



The pilgrimage of the Holy Christ of Forgiveness and the traditional blessing of the silkworm seed was held this Saturday in the district of La Alberca. The procession left around 4:00 p.m. from the headquarters of the Peña Huerta de la Seda, arriving around an hour and a half later at the convent of Santa Catalina del Monte.

This event so deeply rooted in Murcia dates back to the 19th century, when the huertanos longed for the arrival of the first days of March to be able to collect the seed that they had stored in their barracks and bless it. The neighbors met since then in a great pilgrimage to Santa Catalina, passing through the Sericícola Station of La Alberca, and where they picked up the Christ of Forgiveness, patron saint of Silk Twisters and Weavers, to go to the hermitage.

Upon arrival at the place, a campaign mass was celebrated, in which the blessing of the seed was performed. An appointment in which the folklore of the land is not lacking.