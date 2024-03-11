“Dapagliflozin is a drug with a protective effect on both the cardiac and renal levels. This is a further step forward for early treatment and consequently the reduction of organ damage, both at the heart and kidney level.” Thus Loreto Gesualdo, president of the Federation of Italian medical and scientific societies – Fism and professor of Nephrology at the Aldo Moro University of Bari, commenting on the news of Aifa's green light for the reimbursement of the extension of the indication of dapagliflozin for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure. The news was announced during the press conference organized today by AstraZeneca in Milan.