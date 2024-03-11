The Swedish flag was raised today, Monday, at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Belgian capital, Brussels, after the Scandinavian country became the thirty-second member of the defense alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO has become “bigger and stronger,” before the Swedish flag joined 31 other flags raised in front of the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Under heavy rain, and in the presence of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, two Swedish army officers raised the yellow and blue flag to the tune of the country's national anthem.

The flag was raised between the flags of Spain and Turkey.

Stoltenberg added, “Sweden's accession once again reflects that the door to NATO is open. Every country has the right to choose its own path.”

In May 2022, Sweden and Finland announced their candidacy to join the alliance, abandoning decades of neutrality that followed World War II, followed by military non-alignment since the end of the Cold War.

Stockholm contributes to international peacekeeping forces, but it has not witnessed war since a conflict with Norway in 1814.

Thursday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the official documents for his country’s accession to NATO. The NATO Treaty was signed in Washington in April 1949.