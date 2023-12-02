The Carabinieri, Italy’s militarized police, They arrested this Friday a

55-year-old hairdresser accused of drug trafficking and who they investigated after observing a “strange coming and going” of people in their establishment, located in the city of Genoa (north), including “bald people who probably did not need a haircut.”

“The authorities had noticed a strange coming and going in the man’s store, owner of a barbershop in the Foce neighborhood, in Genoa, with the immediate entry and exit even of bald people, who probably didn’t need a haircut,” the Genoa Provincial Command said in a statement.

The wake-up call of seeing hairless people among the barbershop’s regular customers led investigators to deploy a surveillance device to find out the activity that was really taking place at that location.

Thus, they verified that “Some clients, of different ages and professions, went to the hair salon solely with the intention of purchasing narcotics.while others combined the cut with the purchase of one or more doses.”

Subsequently, the interior of the business was searched, which had a mezzanine where one hundred grams of cocaine, four precision scales and materials to package the substances were stored.

Likewise, at his home they found several grams of hashish and They found that the barber maintained contact with prisoners in a prison in Genoa.

