Drug crime El Chapo’s complaint was rejected – a Mexican drug boss remains in prison

The U.S. Court of Appeals made the expected decision on Tuesday.

American the appellate court dismissed a mexican drug boss on tuesday Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmanin request for a new trial. Lifetime remains in effect.

For example, the news agency AFP and ABC News.

Guzman finally received convictions in 2019 for importing tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States for more than 25 years. The verdict also came from money laundering and extortion. Billions in assets were ordered to be confiscated.

New the trial had been requested, inter alia, because, according to the lawyers, not all members of the jury were deemed to have complied with the order not to follow the media coverage of the matter during the 11-week trial.

Guzman had also said that being detained did not allow for normal co-operation with his lawyers. This did not appease the Court of Appeal, but held that, despite severe isolation measures, he was able to assist in the planning of the defense.

Spouse of Guzman Emma Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison in the United States in November for drug smuggling and money laundering.