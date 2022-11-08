Climate change and agricultural overexploitation are two factors that have influenced the decrease in the flow of the Colorado River, one of the most important tributaries in North America. Because this situation worsens every year and the forecasts are getting worse, different local community organizations seek to draw the attention of the two governments, the United States and the Mexican, in order to obtain resources to mitigate the damage caused by the drought of the river.

