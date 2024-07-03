The drought situation in Sicily, Basilicata and Puglia continues to worsen, creating concerns for the entire Southern Italy. According to the ANBI Observatory on Water Resources, the situation is dramatic and requires immediate interventions to avoid devastating consequences.

There Drought is becoming an increasingly serious problem in many regions of Southern Italy. Water reserves are rapidly decreasing, and this has serious repercussions on agriculture and people’s daily lives.

Drought Alert: The Situation in Sicily

In Sicily, water basins are now at historic lows. According to data from the Basin Authority, the water level in the dams has dropped dramatically, leaving many reserves unusable. This is having a devastating impact on agriculture and the local economy.

Also in Basilicata and Puglia the situation is no better. Water reserve levels have dropped dramatically compared to last year, and forecasts are not optimistic. Farmers are struggling and local authorities are looking for solutions to deal with this emergency.

Words from the experts

Francesco Vincenzi, president of ANBI, declared: “The seriousness of the water situation, which is emerging in central and southern Italy, will be the subject of the focus that we will do during the press conference in Rome for the presentation of the ANBI Assembly”.

Massimo Gargano, general director of ANBI, added: “It is clear that an increasingly African climate will force a complete rethinking of the agricultural economy of one of the sources of Italian food”.

The situation requires immediate and concrete interventions. It is essential to improve the efficiency of the irrigation network and promote sustainable agricultural practices. In addition, it is necessary to raise public awareness on the importance of responsible use of water resources.

What do you think? How can we help solve the drought problem?