Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Some areas of the country witnessed sporadic rains with humidity at night and this morning, Thursday, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust, and light waves in the sea in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, as a result of the extension of a shallow air depression accompanied by a weak air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere. It led to hot and clear weather to partly cloudy, and the appearance of cumulus clouds to the east. Yesterday, Sweihan recorded the highest temperature in the country; It reached 50.6 degrees Celsius at 13:30 local time in the UAE, while the lowest temperature recorded in the country yesterday morning was 24.4 degrees Celsius in Jabal Al Haban (Fujairah) at 04:30 local time.

The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather today to be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and the appearance of clouds in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Friday morning on the coasts, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, speed is active at times, causing dust during the day, and its speed reaches 40 km. By the hour, the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. Hot and clear weather will continue with humidity at night on Friday, with the appearance of cumulus clouds, and dusty winds during the day.

The center also expects the weather on Saturday to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of convective clouds to the east and south, and may be accompanied by rain, and temperatures tend to decrease gradually, and the winds are southeast to northeast, light to moderate to active speed, exciting dust and dust. Its speed reaches 40 km / h, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.