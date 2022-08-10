Dubai (Etihad)

The Dar Al Ber Society launched an urgent and comprehensive humanitarian relief campaign for Somalia under the title (Somalia… We are One), in the face of the “famine” that struck parts of the country during the past few days. Dar Al Ber directed an open appeal to benefactors and philanthropists to participate in supporting the humanitarian charitable campaign, adopting any of the projects and initiatives included in the campaign, and contributing to its success and achieving its goals, leading to relief of the afflicted country, extending hands of mercy to the afflicted there, and alleviating the suffering of The various segments of Somali society, who have been affected by the repercussions of the famine, and to provide their urgent food and living needs.

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of “Dar Al Ber” said: The campaign is based on a comprehensive relief plan, which includes a set of charitable projects currently being offered, which are targeted by the association within the framework of the campaign, and include water irrigation projects, which works to provide “tankers.” “Water” for the needy across the country, providing food baskets to the people, purchasing blankets for the displaced, a project to own cows for the benefit of poor families, a project to construct water tanks, and a project to provide a bag for a baby, while the project management in Dar Al Ber Association is currently working on monitoring and studying other needs. For the afflicted of the brotherly Somali people. Dr. Al Muhairi pointed out that the initiative of the Dar Al Ber Society, which falls under the umbrella of national humanitarian work and the charitable and relief efforts of the UAE, came in light of Somalia’s official entry into “famine”, while the country’s president recently sent an urgent distress call to the world, where death threatens millions of people. Children, women, the sick, the elderly, the elderly and men, as a result of drought and lack of rain. According to international reports, more than 7 million Somalis, or about half of the population, are facing severe food shortages, in light of the devastating impact of the “drought” on Somalis.