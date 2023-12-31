His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, via the “X” platform: A year has passed and it brings with it the most beautiful achievements… In 2024, we begin a new station in charting a prosperous future for Dubai and the UAE in various fields. . Happy New Year to our country… Happy New Year to the people of the world.
