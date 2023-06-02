Sebastián Villa: the new video that has him against the wall for gender violence

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sebastian Villa
sebastian villa
His sentence will be known this Friday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian soccer player Boca Juniors Sebastian Villa He reiterated his innocence and denied having assaulted his ex-partner Daniela Cortes in a trial in Argentina for minor injuries and threats that will have a verdict this Friday.
“I am innocent. I believe in God. I believe that everything will turn out well. Everything will turn out in the best way,” declared the player when speaking before the judge Claudia Davalos his final words, a right that all defendants have before judgment is handed down.
(Piqué breaches the custody agreement, Shakira explodes and will take drastic measures)
Why did you do it?
“What I have to say is that I would never hurt Daniela or her family. I am innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother,” he insisted in his brief words to ratify his declaration of innocence as he had already made when questioned during the process.
The judge then summoned the parties for this Friday, June 2, for the reading of the verdict.
Villa, 27, is accused of gender violence under charges of “minor injuries aggravated by the relationship and by mediating gender violence, with coercive threats.”
The video
In court, Villa recorded this message sending greetings to all the fans of Boca Juniorswhich has caused strong reactions.
“Hello, hello, this is Sebastián Villa speaking. A greeting there for the boys of the ducks. God bless you, a very special greeting, ”he said.
This message has caused a lot of discomfort among people on social networks, who have criticized it.
(Shakira: emotional video with her parents and without her children, does she charge Piqué?)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sebastián #Villa #video #wall #gender #violence
Leave a Reply