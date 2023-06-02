Friday, June 2, 2023
Sebastián Villa: the new video that has him against the wall for gender violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Villa: the new video that has him against the wall for gender violence


close

Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa

sebastian villa

His sentence will be known this Friday.

Colombian soccer player Boca Juniors Sebastian Villa He reiterated his innocence and denied having assaulted his ex-partner Daniela Cortes in a trial in Argentina for minor injuries and threats that will have a verdict this Friday.

“I am innocent. I believe in God. I believe that everything will turn out well. Everything will turn out in the best way,” declared the player when speaking before the judge Claudia Davalos his final words, a right that all defendants have before judgment is handed down.
Why did you do it?

“What I have to say is that I would never hurt Daniela or her family. I am innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother,” he insisted in his brief words to ratify his declaration of innocence as he had already made when questioned during the process.

The judge then summoned the parties for this Friday, June 2, for the reading of the verdict.

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him.

Photo:

Taken from TyC Sports

Villa, 27, is accused of gender violence under charges of “minor injuries aggravated by the relationship and by mediating gender violence, with coercive threats.”

The video

In court, Villa recorded this message sending greetings to all the fans of Boca Juniorswhich has caused strong reactions.

“Hello, hello, this is Sebastián Villa speaking. A greeting there for the boys of the ducks. God bless you, a very special greeting, ”he said.

This message has caused a lot of discomfort among people on social networks, who have criticized it.
