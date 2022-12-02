Four other people were injured when the wave hit the Viking Polaris amid a severe storm. Several windows were broken.

The “Viking Polaris” anchored off the coast of Argentina after the storm. Some windows were broken during the storm. Image: AFP

DA giant wave killed one person and injured four others on an Antarctic cruise ship. The wave hit the “Viking Polaris” in the middle of a heavy storm, the Viking group said on Thursday (local time). The ship was reportedly on its way to Ushuaia, Argentina.

According to the information, the “Viking Polaris” was partially damaged by the wave. It moored in Ushuaia. AFP correspondents reported from the port, around 3200 kilometers south of the capital Buenos Aires, that several windows were broken, among other things.

Just two weeks ago, another Antarctic cruise had a fatal accident: two 76 and 80-year-old men died when they were traveling in a dinghy and it capsized.