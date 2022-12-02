Cadillac Racing has completed its lineups ahead of the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season which kicks off in late January with the 24h of Daytona.

Scott Dixon is confirmed as teammate of Sébastien Bourdais and Renger Van Der Zande at the wheel of the brand new V-LMDh which will be handled by Chip Ganassi Racing, while on the other side of the pits, where Action Express Racing operates, Jack Aitken will race alongside Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

In the meantime, the presence in Florida of the second AXR car has also been confirmed, the one driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, which we will also see at work in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“The 24h of Daytona is the most important race on the IMSA calendar, as well as the race of the year. Scott brings with him a level of stability, having been with us for more than 20 years. He is a dependable man who can give us stability and a new perspective, even if he will only race this car a few times a year it is still an integral part of the project and of the team,” said Mike O’Gara, director of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I find sportscar racing a lot of fun, especially when you get to these endurance events where you drive the car a lot,” said Dixon, who has already done testing with the new generation car for the GTP Class.

“I enjoy driving cars and participating in interesting and high-end experiences like these with Cadillac. It’s a great combination and ultimately the pure love of racing.”

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 – Gibson: Jack Aitken Photo by: ELMS

Aitken added, “The prospect of working with Action Express and Cadillac on the V-LMDh program interested me as soon as it became a real possibility and the work to make it a reality over the last few weeks has only strengthened my opinion; we face a fantastic schedule of events with an extremely motivated and high-level crew.

“It will be a real pleasure to represent a brand like Cadillac at a time when the world of endurance racing is entering what many refer to as a golden era of this genre of racing. I can’t wait to start working with everyone. , including my teammates Pipo and Alex, who have already been very welcoming.”

I also upload Gary Nelson, team manager of Action Express: “In the last nine years we have won six IMSA endurance championships and five overall. For both, the results obtained in endurance races are fundamental. We expect great things in 2023 and, with the help by Jack, we can’t wait to start our sixth overall and seventh endurance championship.”