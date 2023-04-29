Rarely does a good product sell so badly. Is the three-wheeled Niken just too weird? Yamaha doesn’t give up.

Third program: If the Niken GT rushes into the curve, two front wheels ensure that nothing slips. Image: manufacturer

Et’s been five years since Yamaha presented a vehicle that to this day is still unclear as to what to call it. Tricycle sounds like preschool age, three-wheeled two-wheeler like nonsense.

Technically it is a smash, but not according to the sales figures. How does it affect safety and riding experience when you bolt a third wheel to the bike? The Niken, as the vehicle is called, is the convincing answer to this interesting question. Unfortunately, hardly anyone seems to ask them.