Attractive design, solid equipment, an elaborately designed drive and seven seats make the Renault attractive for families. But it is no longer an Espace.

AWhen Luca de Meo took over as CEO of Renault, he says he found French national pride on the brink of collapse. It is difficult to judge from the outside whether the company was actually exhausted to the point of existential distress under the almost absolute rule of Carlos Ghosn. But we know and appreciate de Meo and have no reason to doubt his account. The man is one of the numbers, but also one with a keen instinct for good cars, which cannot be said of every company boss working in the industry.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

And so de Meo went into design on the second day of work and was shown what models were planned. We clearly remember a meeting that took place soon afterwards with head of design Laurens van den Acker, also a man with a keen instinct for good cars and a usually mischievously cheerful mood. He was white as a sheet that day. We'll delete it, we won't do it, we'll leave it out – that's pretty much how the tour with de Meo must have gone. In any case, there was a lot of space in the room afterwards and for fresh ideas. The new owner of the company particularly disliked the pile of low-yield small cars.