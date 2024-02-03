Fifine A6T (which you can find here) is undoubtedly a curious and elegant solution for those looking for a gaming microphone. Today I'm here to talk to you about the product in every single aspect in this complete review. So, without taking up any more of your time, I'll get straight to the facts.

Unboxing and features

The packaging of this Fifine A6T convinced me. The whole thing is carefully packaged in a beautifully designed box. Inside you will find these products:

1x Main Microphone

1x pop filter

1x arm

1x manual

1x cable

In short, a kit that will make you save some money avoiding the search for external arm or external pop filter. The choice is undoubtedly appreciated. As for the specifications we are talking about a condenser microphone with USB-C input and with the following features:

Bit Rate 16-bit

Sample Rate 44.1kHz

Frequency Response 60Hz-18kHz

S/N Ratio 1kHz﹥70dB

Sensitivity -40±3dB

We close by talking about design that is really cute and well thought out. The compact dimensions combine with a microphone with a nice appearance and varied (RGB) colors. Below, however, we will talk about the most important factor: functioning!

Fifine A6T, small and truly functional

The fitment of this Fifine A6T is really very simple. The pop filter is interlocking and there is only one point where it can be inserted. While as regards the arm, it will only be a matter of screwing and unscrewing. Construction materials are largely made up of plastic. Despite this, everything seems resistant, although compared to other products, I certainly cannot praise the quality too much.

A different discussion is undoubtedly that relating to extendable arm which I thought was of excellent quality and undoubtedly capable of withstanding the multiple uses that will be carried out during the course of a day. I have to make a small adjustment on the part that should secure the arm when attached to the shelf/desk. The metal part without any rubberized coating, would definitely end to ruin wooden surfaces once tightened. I therefore suggest adding a small piece of cardboard, in order to avoid unpleasant consequences.

Having established that the kit is made up of good products, all that remains is to talk about the instrument itself. It deals with of an almost plug and play microphone. Once you have inserted the USB cable into the input of your PC, you will immediately be ready to use. The choice of RGB colors is very nice and will give an attractive touch to the microphone. Furthermore, this Fifine A6T maintains its own minimal soul also regarding the commands. We'll have one wheel placed under the microphone which will be dedicated to gain, thus allowing us to always have one of the most important aspects of this type of product under control.

A second and final button will be placed on top of the microphone. By pressing on a touch surface, we will be able to mutate and demute the Fifine A6T. Whenever the microphone is muted, the RGB LEDs will turn offso you can't go wrong.

I have tried this product in various situations, both recreational and professional. I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised by the audio quality, given the price range. Fifine A6T is an excellent product that guarantees much more than sufficient audio quality. It's not even one of those microphones that require you to speak half a centimeter away to transmit decent sound quality. I noticed right away that to have good audio quality, it is very important to dedicate yourself first to find the optimal gain configuration for your environment. I therefore suggest carrying out some solo tests before diving into Discord with friends or in some meetings with colleagues.

Overall I have to say this: once hooked and secured to its arm, the Fifine A6T will be able to be moved according to your needs, always guaranteeing you an excellent adventure companion, small, colorful and cute, thanks to a very youthful design compared to other products. It's a shame, however, that once muted, there is no way to somehow configure the RGB LEDs so that they can stay on and give a touch of color to the room. Subtleties certainly, but they wouldn't have done any harm to a product that focuses heavily on design.

I was also able to test this microphone on the PlayStation 5 system and I didn't encounter any type of problem, so I want to reassure you in case you are used to playing on consoles.