With a new six-cylinder engine in the CX-60, Mazda shows that savings can also be made with large displacements. The Japanese are not yet writing off the diesel.

Mazda has always followed different paths than other manufacturers. Although the Japanese automaker is also working on electrification, it also believes in a future for the internal combustion engine. They make it as efficient as possible with complex measures. And they even dare to introduce new six-cylinder engines, where elsewhere the large-volume engines are banned from the portfolio. It starts with a 3.3-liter straight-six diesel in Mazda’s mid-size SUV CX-60. The longitudinally installed engine is available in two output levels with 200 hp and rear-wheel drive or 254 hp and all-wheel drive and complements the 327 hp plug-in hybrid in the current flagship of the brand. A straight-six petrol engine with a displacement of three liters will follow next year.

Mazda has given the completely new diesel a lot of fuel-saving technology, which according to the manufacturer is one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world. The engine, which weighs no more than the 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel in the more compact CX-5, always comes as a 48-volt mild hybrid in the CX-60. A 17 hp electric motor in the housing of the eight-speed automatic supports the combustion engine. The power for this is supplied by a 330 Wh battery, in which the energy generated during braking is stored. The mild hybrid system allows what is known as coasting and, for this purpose, repeatedly switches off the combustion engine completely when coasting. The variable all-wheel drive acts primarily on the rear wheels, depending on the driving situation, the front wheels are variably supplied with torque, which also helps to save.