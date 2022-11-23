As a pure electric car, the Kia Niro is an understated but notable offering. The consumption is low, as is the price in relative terms, if the subsidy is taken into account.

Dhe electric car has established itself. Politicians want it that way, and they will get it that way by 2035 at the latest. Stand now. But what does the customer want? Supported by plenty of bonuses, he actually turns to battery-powered cars more and more often. So far this year, around 15 percent of all new cars in Germany have been purely electric. Now Kia is one of the automakers that got involved in the market early on, once with the edgy Kia Soul, later with the E-Niro, which has been available since 2018. The compact SUV has been available in a hybrid version and as a plug-in hybrid since 2016. Kia is sticking to this triumvirate in the second, current generation of the model. The prices for the 4.42 meter long car start at 30,690 euros, as a plug-in it costs 36,690 euros and as a purely electric car 47,590 euros. Of course, the premium still has to be deducted from this.

It is logical to opt for the electrician, which is now called Niro EV. 70 percent of all Niro ordered in this country are EV, only ten percent hybrids without a plug. The Kia customer can expect a spacious vehicle in a chic, again rather angular dress with a newly designed dashboard with a large, flat display and decent processing. The 65 kWh battery is in the floor of the car, the trunk has grown to an impressive 475 liters, after folding down the asymmetrically divided rear seat, the calculated loading volume increases to 1400 liters. The frunk, i.e. the closed compartment under the bonnet, is ideal for stowing away the charging cable.