AEven if the combination of letters doesn't make it clear: the 4.57 meter long compact SUV Honda ZR-V sits between the 23 centimeter shorter HR-V and the also newly launched bigger brother CR-V. The ZR-V adopts the hybrid technology from the Civic compact car. It is available in two trims, Sport and Advance. The base price of the well-equipped front-wheel drive car is 43,900 euros.

The design is characterized by flowing shapes, slim LED headlights and a glossy black radiator grille, whose vertical struts give the ZR-V in the higher trim a slightly grim look. The doors slam shut with a loud pop. Wind and rolling noises are barely audible. In the well-insulated interior, the five-seater is straightforward and solid. The appearance and workmanship of the materials used make a high-quality impression.