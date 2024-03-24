Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 10:34

Delegate Rivaldo Barbosa took over as head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police on March 13, 2018, the day before the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. This Sunday, the 24th, he was one of those arrested by the Federal Police (PF) on suspicion of acting to protect those identified as those responsible for the murders.

After the crime, the police chief received and sympathized with the families and friends of the victims and promised Marielle's mother that the solution to the case would be a “matter of honor”.

“He said it was a matter of honor to clarify this case,” said Marinete da Silva, Marielle’s mother, in an interview with Globonews this Sunday. “The biggest surprise in all of this was Rivaldo’s name. My daughter trusted him, in his work.”

Before winning her mandate in the Rio Chamber, Marielle Franco was an advisor to deputy Marcelo Freixo (PT), now president of Embratur. He said that Rivaldo Barbosa received the families of the victims the day after the murder.

“It was Rivaldo Barbosa that I called when I found out about the murder of Marielle and Anderson and was heading to the scene of the crime. He was head of the Civil Police and received the families the next day with me. Now Rivaldo is in prison for having acted to protect those who ordered the crime, preventing the investigations from progressing. This says a lot about Rio de Janeiro,” he said on social media.

According to Freixo's wife, Antonia Pellegrino, director of EBC, delegate Rivaldo Barbosa made himself available to everyone. “I will never forget Rivaldo Barbosa welcoming Marielle’s family and friends on March 15th. As we left the police headquarters, the then head of the Civil Division told me: 'Anything strange, any insecurity, call me,'” he said.

The first police information about the arrest of delegate Rivaldo Barbosa indicates that he acted to protect the brothers Chiquinho Brazão, federal deputy, and Domingos Brazão, counselor at the Rio Court of Auditors. Both are identified as the mastermind of the crime, and to disrupt the investigations.

The operation was launched by the Federal Police on a Sunday, which is unusual, because there was a risk of information leaks about the targets. The authorities wanted to reduce the risk of suspects escaping.