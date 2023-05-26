fWe children used to be happy when our rich, fat uncle from America came to visit. Everyone got presents, and there could be a little more of everything. In the BMW X7 you feel transported back to these times. It is the largest of all X-BMWs, is built in Spartanburg, Alabama and is primarily made for the American market, but also for the Chinese market. Only two percent of X7 production reaches Europe. By local standards, the two meter wide and 5.18 meter long strand without exterior mirrors is oversized. Parking garages pose a challenge. Nevertheless, BMW sold almost 700 more X7s in Germany in 2023 than Range Rovers were sold. For comparison: Five times as many of the slightly smaller X5 went into customer hands.

So we take it as it comes, get in – and enjoy. With the 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, Munich has sent the basic model to Frankfurt, the basic price of which is still below the 100,000 euro threshold. The X7 launched in 2018 was revised last year. There are three engine options, one diesel and two petrol. All three are redesigned from the ground up. BMW sees itself prepared for all coming, even stricter emission standards. A plug-in hybrid is not available, but the engine rooms are now mildly hybridized and have a 48-volt on-board system. An electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic provides a performance increase of 12 hp. The top engine is a 4.4-liter V8 with 530 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Newton meters.