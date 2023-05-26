After the overwhelming success of Daemon X Machinathird-person mech title released in 2019, comes the long-awaited sequel: it’s called Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion and promises a show.

The title was presented during the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 yesterday, an event during which titles including Story of Seasons and Rune Factory were shown.

The short trailer, a full-fledged teaser, framed our beloved mechs from multiple angles and reported the official logo of the title.

It is not known yet nor the release date nor a hypothetical exit window: it is limited to a “coming soon”. There is no information about the platforms on which the title will be released.

There game descriptionon the XSEED official sitereads:

Marvelous’ first studio and visionary producer Kenichiro Tsukuda is back with a new entry in the third-person shooter franchise. Fans can look forward to the return of the unforgettable Arsenal action, with more details on this eagerly awaited sequel to be available at a later date.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion comes in a golden age for video games featuring mechs: Let’s not forget that the release of Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon is getting closer and closer.

Daemon X Machina managed to establish itself on the market of Switch and PC users thanks to a fun and adrenaline-pumping gameplay: we told you more about it in our review.