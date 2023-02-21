In 2022, in addition to a record-breaking number of driver’s license tests, there was also a record-breaking failure rate. Why is that? Two Frankfurt driving instructors give an insight into their view of today’s learner driver.

“Less ambitious, less resilient, less communicative”: This is how driving instructor Ingo Kirsch describes the average learner driver of today. And that might be a reason why the TÜV on Friday reported a further increase in the failure rate of 37 percent in the practical category B driver’s license tests for the past year, and even 42 percent in the theoretical one. Kirsch’s driving school is represented at three locations in Frankfurt. The large number of driving license tests, which the TÜV put at around 3.6 million theoretical and practical tests for 2022, he only took part in to a limited extent in his company – things have always gone well. Long-established driving schools like his benefit from word-of-mouth propaganda.

Nevertheless, his business has also seen an increase in exams of around 20 percent, his driving school recorded around 120 exam days last year. The growth in motorcycle training was particularly strong, which, in contrast to driving a car, is considered more of a luxury. Kirsch explains this primarily with the conditions during the corona pandemic. Some people who were sitting at home in their home office probably thought: “Well, what do I do with my money? I can’t go on vacation, I have time too. Then maybe I can make a dream come true.”