On the morning of March 17, Janet Barboza came to the district of San Juan de Lurigancho to provide financial support to people who have been affected by heavy rains in the capital. It was then that the case of a neighbor in the area was made public, who said that she lost absolutely everything after the mudslide that passed through her house. Brunella Horna, Edson Dávila and more members of “america today” were moved by her story and surprised her with a large amount of money.

“America today” joins donations after huaicos

After hearing the dramatic case of a neighbor from San Juan de Lurigancho, the drivers of “america todayThey indicated that they would join the cause and began to pay the woman in question money so that she can replace everything she lost due to the mudslides in her area.

Brunella Horna was the first to give her “grain of sand” and gave her 500 soles, just like Edson Dávila. Later, the rest of the presenters (Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo) and more members of the production team also collaborated. In this way, more than 1,000 soles were raised in less than 15 minutes.

Ethel Pozo highlighted social assistance from the “People’s Chef”

In the middle of the latest edition of “America Today,” Ethel Well she took a few minutes to clarify the controversy generated a few days ago after she, together with Brunella Horna, brought donations to the victims of the Chillón River in Comas. The host took advantage of the moment to highlight the great help given by Carlos Colchado, better known as ‘People’s Chef’.

However, he stated that it seems imprudent to have to explain this type of issue in front of cameras because it makes invisible the main reason for solidarity for those affected by the mudslides. “Carlos Colchado and his entire team, thank you, because you donated the carapulcra to us and those people needed it”he expressed uncomfortably.