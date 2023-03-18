When a buyer is looking for a second-hand car, they should know that on the ad websites they can also find vehicles that were once used as taxis. And he knows to know that taxis often have high mileage, which means that many essential parts may be worn. Even if a car has been well maintained, high mileage is still a poor indicator when looking for a used vehicle.

“Should buyers avoid buying taxi cars? Although it is up to them to decide, the price of any car should reflect its actual condition, which depends on its use. Taxis can be real money pits as they are often worn out,” he says. Matas Buzelisautomotive expert and head of communication for the vehicle history company carVertical.

Taxis make most of their journeys in the city, which exerts a excessive pressure on various components of the car, especially the engine, brakes and transmission. A vehicle with similar mileage that is primarily driven on the highway will be in much better condition.

The interior of used taxi cars can also be worn, especially the back seat. Well, while most people try to keep their vehicles, taxi passengers often enter with snow boots or wet jackets, which in the long run deteriorates the interior of the car.

Although taxi fleets are usually made up of reliable vehicles with a good reputation and they can travel many kilometersyesBuying these cars on the used market should be avoided due to all of the above.

How to identify it



check the history of a car it is a simple way to know if a vehicle was used as a taxi or not. Otherwise, it can be difficult to learn this information, as dishonest sellers often hide the damage to the vehicles they list.

It should be noted that because taxi cars have higher mileage, there is a higher chance that your odometer has been tampered with. Also, these tend to show more signs of wear and are generally worth less money.

According to the data obtained by carVertical on its platform, the most popular taxi car brands in the second-hand vehicle market are Mercedes-Benz (29%), Volkswagen (14.4%), Skoda (12.3% ), Volvo (10.9%) and BMW (5.8%). Because these manufacturers are highly valued by buyers, scammers often take advantage of this demand for profit.

German cars are the most used for taxi services. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class tops the list (17.9%), followed by the Skoda Superb (7.7%), the Volkswagen Passat (6.1%), the BMW 5 Series (5%) and the Volvo V70 ( 4.7%).

He color of a car can also reveal his past. Many cities use the same color for all their taxis, so that they can be easily distinguished on the street. Some models, such as the E-Class, were made for taxi purposes and even received a special body color.

Also, when buying a used car, it is worth inspecting its body thoroughly, since it is possible to identify the location of certain stickers. Since these stickers shield large parts of the vehicle from the sun, these areas may be brighter and more clearly visible, which could indicate that the car was used as a taxi in the past.