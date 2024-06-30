The double header of the Portland E-Prix could even prove decisive for the fate of the world title in favor of Nick Cassidy, but this was not the case, on the contrary. The New Zealander from Jaguar, who also retains the championship lead, threw away the opportunity to win the race held on Saturday with a mistake on the last lap while he was leading the race, only to then return to the pits following a damage to the front wing in Sunday’s race. Two placings outside the points which allowed his teammate Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein to reduce the gap to 12 points, with the two drivers just mentioned now sharing second place on equal terms. A world championship ranking situation that will make the event unmissable July 20th and 21stwhen Formula E will take to the track in London for rounds 15 and 16, as well as the last ones of this season. A double E-Prix on English soil that will also prove decisive for the assignment of the title reserved for the teams, with the Jaguar which leads the ranking a 33 points ahead of Porsche.

Drivers Standings after Portland E-Prix 2024 (Rounds 13 and 14)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS 167 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 155 3 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 155 4 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 134 5 Oliver Rowland Nissan 131 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 129 7 Jake Dennis Andretti Global 122 8 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG 73 9 Robin Frijns Envision 60 10 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 55 11 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 46 12 Norman Born Andretti Global 46 13 Sam Bird New McLaren 44 14 Nico Muller ABT Cupra 36 15 Sebastien Buemi Envision 26 16 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 26 17 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 19 18 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 12 19 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 11 20 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG 8 21 Nyck De Vries Mahindra 6 22 Taylor Barnard New McLaren 5 23 Joel Eriksson Envision 2 24 Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra 2

Team ranking