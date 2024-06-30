The double header of the Portland E-Prix could even prove decisive for the fate of the world title in favor of Nick Cassidy, but this was not the case, on the contrary. The New Zealander from Jaguar, who also retains the championship lead, threw away the opportunity to win the race held on Saturday with a mistake on the last lap while he was leading the race, only to then return to the pits following a damage to the front wing in Sunday’s race. Two placings outside the points which allowed his teammate Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein to reduce the gap to 12 points, with the two drivers just mentioned now sharing second place on equal terms. A world championship ranking situation that will make the event unmissable July 20th and 21stwhen Formula E will take to the track in London for rounds 15 and 16, as well as the last ones of this season. A double E-Prix on English soil that will also prove decisive for the assignment of the title reserved for the teams, with the Jaguar which leads the ranking a 33 points ahead of Porsche.
Drivers Standings after Portland E-Prix 2024 (Rounds 13 and 14)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Jaguar TCS
|167
|2
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|155
|3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|155
|4
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|134
|5
|Oliver Rowland
|Nissan
|131
|6
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|129
|7
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Global
|122
|8
|Maximilian Günther
|Maserati MSG
|73
|9
|Robin Frijns
|Envision
|60
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|55
|11
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|46
|12
|Norman Born
|Andretti Global
|46
|13
|Sam Bird
|New McLaren
|44
|14
|Nico Muller
|ABT Cupra
|36
|15
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|26
|16
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|26
|17
|Edoardo Mortara
|Mahindra
|19
|18
|Dan Ticktum
|ERT Formula E Team
|12
|19
|Sergio Sette Camara
|ERT Formula E Team
|11
|20
|Jehan Daruvala
|Maserati MSG
|8
|21
|Nyck De Vries
|Mahindra
|6
|22
|Taylor Barnard
|New McLaren
|5
|23
|Joel Eriksson
|Envision
|2
|24
|Lucas Di Grassi
|ABT Cupra
|2
Team ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jaguar TCS
|322
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|289
|3
|DS Penske
|184
|4
|Andretti Global
|168
|5
|Nissan
|157
|6
|New McLaren
|95
|7
|Envision
|88
|8
|Maserati MSG
|81
|9
|ABT Cupra
|38
|10
|Mahindra
|25
|11
|ERT Formula E Team
|23
#Drivers #Teams #Standings #Portland #EPrix
Leave a Reply