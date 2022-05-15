El Paso, Texas.- A man opened fire with a 50 caliber gun against United States Customs and Border Protection agents CBP for its acronym in English. On at least 7 occasions the man fired at the elements from this office to later flee to Mexico.

Personnel from the Secretariat of Public Security of Ciudad Juárez gave an account of the event and reported that the individual fled aboard a pickup truck with plates EKT4959 of the state of Chihuahua.

Several versions circulate that assure the subject in question fired in self-defense and others that assure it was the driver of the Suburban who started the hostilities.

“The CBP asked him to get out and he did not get off, on the contrary, he fled and that is why they shot him, I was behind the truck,” commented a user on social networks.

“CBP told the Suburban guy to get out and he didn’t get out, and they started shooting at him, he was next to me,” added another woman who witnessed the episode.

After the incident, many of the citizens lined up to cross to the United States claim to have been detained, forcing them to completely stop their cars and that their passports were also taken away.

A commander of the Municipal Police of Juárez assured that The man has already been identified. It would be Víctor Manuel “OC” who would be in possession of a 50 caliber gun with which he attacked the North American CBP elements.

According to the Juárez Public Security Secretariat, the search continues. unsuccessfully Until now.