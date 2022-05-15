Monday, May 16, 2022
Fires 250 chickens died in a chicken fire in Mäntyharju

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in World Europe
There were no injuries.

250 the chicken died in a chicken fire in Mäntyharju, Southern Savonia, on a late Saturday night.

According to the rescue service, the owners of the farm noticed a fire in the 250-square-foot hen house while it was already on fire. The building in Kuvalanranta was completely destroyed in a fire up to the stone foot.

The Rescue Department received an alarm at about 10:30 p.m., and firefighting work continued with several units until the night before Sunday. About 30 to 40 chickens were saved from the fire. There were no injuries.

On-call firefighter Janne Vehviläinen could not recently estimate what was the cause of the fire.

Recommended

