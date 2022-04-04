Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- An injured person and material damage amounting to approximately 80 thousand pesos was the balance of a spectacular accident happened last Saturday night on a busy cruise ship in the downtown sector of the city of Los Mochis.

The participating units are a white Chevolet van, a red Hyundai and a parked pick-up truck.

The spectacular accident was recorded around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Francisco I. Madero and Degollado streets.

police mobilization

According to the information obtained, the Chevrolet was traveling on Degollado, heading from north to south.

Upon reaching the traffic light that is at the height of the Madero, she presumably did not respect the red, which caused her to be hit by the Hyundai, which at that time was moving towards the west.

After the collision, one of the units rammed the truck that was parked and which in turn hit a home.