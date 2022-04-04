Great success for the second edition ofACI Historical Festivalwhich on Sunday 4 April was staged in theNational Autodrome of Monzawhere they ran over 650 cars between historians and youngtimers. The event that bears the signature of the ACI Historical Club boasted the precious collaboration ofAutomobile Club Milanof the Italian Alfa Romeo Register and of Stable of the Portello.

Over 360 Alfa Romeo cars on the track, with prominent models such as the 1971 Alfa Romeo 33TT3, the 1983 Alfa Romeo F1 183T and the 1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2 Fleron, belonging to the Dinamico Alfa Romeo historical racing museum of the Scuderia del Portello. Equally important is the parterre of guests present, such as Andrea de Adamich, Carlo Facetti, Giorgio France And Gianni Giudiciwho shared the glorious feats of the past with the participants, but also with an eye to the future, given the world premiere of the Tonal, with Alfa Romeo’s CEO on board Jean-Philippe Learned. The presence of the Alfa Romeo brand strengthened by the RIAR, which aroused the interest of the public thanks to important cars such as a 1964 Giulia TZ and a 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA 1600 official Autodelta winner of various titles in Italy and abroad.

Numerous clubs and members affiliated with the ACI Storico Club flocked to the track, including the Milan Historic Cars Club & Youngtimer Club Milan, the Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Club Italia and the Club The Roaring Grannies, who participated in the various track days and parades that colored both the track in the conformation used for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and the historical one where the fascinating elevated curve of the speed ring appears. In addition to Alfa Romeos, numerous old glories from various manufacturers were also present on the track, such as Fiat, Lancia, Porsche, Maserati, Mazda.

(photo by Alberto Marcone)