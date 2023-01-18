production house, dreamworks seems to be on a resurgence with its animated movies. In 2022 he premiered The Bad Guys Y Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which had a very good collection. In addition to the fact that both far exceeded the animated films released by Disney last year.

Both Dreamworks productions by 2022 managed to exceed 250 million dollars globally. In addition to the fact that Puss in Boots is still in theaters, so it still has a chance to generate more. While Disney’s most successful production for 2022, lightyearclosed with 226 million dollars.

In back of lightyear it’s found Strange World which grossed only $72 million at the box office. Then we have the tape turning red which generated the even smaller amount of 20 million dollars. Although the latter was only released in theaters in a very few territories, it reached Disney+ in all the others.

With these numbers, all Dreamworks productions surpassed all Disney productions in 2022. Nor can we forget that in the aspect of critical reception they also enjoyed success. So animation fans should be aware of what this studio will bring us in the future.

What does the critics say about the animations that Dreamworks released in 2022?

The Bad Guys it was released in early 2022 and currently has a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus is that it’s well paced and visually appealing. Which makes it a very good option for the whole family.

For his part, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish it has a score of 96% on the same site. The critics said that it is a fun, tender journey, with great animation and a great message that will impact adults more. Not to mention, it seems to cement the first steps towards a new Shrek movie, one of Dreamworks’ most beloved franchises. Have you seen any of these movies?

