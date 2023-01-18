Undoubtedly ChatGPT is revolutionizing the artificial intelligence scene, with a huge success achieved already in the first months after its launch. Everyone has used it at least once, and those who haven’t yet are thinking about doing it. This is also demonstrated by the increase in global searches on Google which reached a significant peak in January in various countries around the world.

In particular, the data acquired by Finbold indicate that the global searches on Google for the word Chat GPT increased to a rating of 92 starting January 13, while peaking at 100 for the week ending January 11. As a point of reference, it suffices to know that this index ranges from 0 (no interest) to 100 (maximum interest).

As regards the regional distribution, the China is in first place with a maximum score of 100 as of January 13, followed by the Nepal with 35, while the Norway is third with a score of 28. With a score of 27, Singapore is in fourth place, while Israel he is in fifth position at 26.

Other leading countries in ChatGPT demand include Lebanon (24), Canada (23), Palestine (22), Morocco (21) and Kenya (21). Markingly, from the research findings, the US failed to be among the countries experiencing increased demand for ChatGPT.

Strangely, the United States is not included in the ranking of the countries with the highest interest.

ChatGPT puts AI chatbots of the past in the shade

The research has highlighted some of the major driving factors behind the spike in demand for ChatGPT. According to the research report:

“The skyrocketing demand for ChatGPT may be related to its functionality, which comes with advanced and creative answers that have overshadowed the previous AI chatbots. The platform stands out for several factors, such as its ability to understand and provide feedback on different human inputs who have used ChatGPT to manage different tasks, such as writing code and generating content, among others.”

Despite the initial success of the generative AI tool, ChatGPT still has to overcome several hurdlessuch as the threat of competition from established technology companies.