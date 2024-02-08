Between the available options to be able to stay and work legally in the United States is the figure of asylum. In order to obtain this immigration status, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements. However, Once obtained, you also gain the right to be able to support other family members in the same process. But it is necessary to have remained under this figure for a certain time.

People who have asylum status can support their immediate family members in their application to enter the US: spouses or children, in the latter case as long as they are single and under 21 years of age at the time of the request, according to the official website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

But Before you can support others entering the United States, it is important to confirm that you have obtained status within the last two years. Within that period, you can serve as a sponsor, as long as the following requirements are also met:

Must be the main refugee or asyleethat is, he was granted said status directly and did not obtain it through a family member. You must remain a refugee, asylum seeker or have obtained permanent residence. The authorities clarify that Those who already have United States citizenship through naturalization cannot support a family member to obtain asylum status, although it can help you enter by following another procedure. The family relationship had to have existed before his transfer to the United States as an asylum seeker. For example, if you want to present a petition for your partner, you must prove that you were married before entering North American territory, while when it comes to children, they must have been conceived or born before being granted asylum.

If the above criteria are met, The person interested in sponsoring others to obtain asylum must submit form I-730, petition from relatives of refugees and asylees, which has no cost and can be downloaded on the Uscis website.

Who can request asylum in the United States?

The asylum figure is an option for those people who are already inside the United Statesbut it must be considered that you are only eligible to apply for this status if you can demonstrate that you fear persecution in your country of origin due to your race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or political ideology.

Although each case is evaluated independently, authorities warn that People who enter the North American territory irregularly cannot obtain asylum.so it is best to use legal, safe and orderly means to enter the territory and then begin the process.