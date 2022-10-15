Dreams, the extraordinarily flexible PlayStation creation tool from developer Media Molecule, celebrates Halloween this year with the return of its annual All Hallows event, this time inviting players on a spooky journey to the Land of Lost Dreams.

This latest journey is the third Halloween event for Dreams, following previous releases that saw Media Molecule collaborate with its community to create haunted houses can be explored and then, last year, a creepy old circus.

This time around, however, there will be a mission to the distant Land of Lost Dreams, where players can embark on an activity filled with strange characters and puzzles as they attempt to uncover a “rich and haunting story”.

All Hallows’: The Land of Lost Dreams – Official Trailer.

As part of the adventure, players will be able to investigate the Forest of Darkness, where they will encounter “all sorts of interactive oddities” created by the Dreams community. The Land of Lost Dreams is also home to the Cursed Trinket Sanctuaries, containing strange artifacts handcrafted by the creators of the work.

Dreams players eager to explore these latest seasonal haunts will be able to do so when the Land of Lost Dreams opens its doors next Thursday, October 20, on PS4 and PS5.