Juniorwhich facesl Atlético Huila, and Deportivo Caliwhat a visit to Boyacá Chicówill try this Tuesday to preserve their place among the eight teams that go on to play the semi-final quadrangles of the Colombian League.

At the close of the Finalization Tournament, those trying to dethrone them are Alianza Petrolera and Deportivo Pasto, who occupy the ninth and tenth squares and who retain the possibility of advancing but who, in addition to winning, depend on other results.

(Terrible cyclist accident in the Vuelta del Porvenir: he is in the hospital)(Nacional vs. Millonarios: this is how the Colombia Cup final will be played, dates and location)

heart attack

Golden Eagles (41), América de Cali (37), Independiente Medellín (36), Deportes Tolima (34), Atlético Nacional (33) and Millonarios (30), have secured their ticket to the semifinals regardless of the results of the closing date. Even if they lose they will be in the next instance.

For Junior, who has 27 points, and Deportivo Cali, also with 27 units, it does not matter if their star players are available or not. What counts is winning.

The eleven Shark, which used in the last months of Arturo Reyes after the departure of Hernán Darío Gómez, faces the eliminated Atlético Huila. The Huilenses are going without effort because they are planning to structure a long-term team.

Photo: Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Junior is something else; His owners manage the team with a buoyant checkbook and what they are looking for are titles and reaching international competitions such as the South American Cups and the Libertadores. And they achieve that as long as they win the domestic tournament, which has not happened since 2019.

Technicians who do not obtain qualifications are fired, as happened with “Bolillo” Gómez, the most recent. To save the ballot, the only way left for Junior is to beat Huila. That allows him to keep the box because he reaches 30 points. A draw works for them but they will depend on other results to maintain their position.

The same thing happens to Deportivo Cali. They only need to win against Boyacá Chicó, already eliminated, who will be the judge for those led by Jaime de la Pava. In addition to football, this game has the additional of the complaint made by Boyacá Chicó, who warned that several players had received bribes to let Cali win.

Los Azucareros reacted and in a statement said that “the evidence supporting the facts reported to the corresponding authorities be immediately presented in order to identify those responsible and not to overlook the seriousness of what was reported by the checkered club. otherwise they will be done without malicious foundations that tarnish the sporting spectacle.”

The draw

Dimayor reported this Monday that the draw for the Semifinal Home Runs in the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2023 League will be on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 pm along with the draw for the final of the BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023 Cup.

“In the case of the League, it is worth remembering that, in accordance with the Regulations, the groups will be formed by draw taking into account the position occupied in the standings of Phase I (all against all) of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II League 2023, for which the points obtained in the “All against all” will be taken into account,’ the statement warned.

And he added: “The clubs that occupy the first (1st) and second (2nd) position in the round-robin standings will be seeded, while the rest of the teams classified will be placed by draw according to the pairings established below:

Position N°1 – Head of Group “A”

Position N°2 – Head of Group “B”

Position 3……. Position 4

Position 5……. Position 6

Position 7……. Position 8

According to the previous scheme, the clubs that occupy positions 3, 5 and 7 will be placed by draw in group A or B and those that occupy positions 4, 6 and 8 will be seeded in the opposite group.

(Alisson is moved by the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father: ‘We feel your pain, it’s hard’)