President of the Chamber states that debating the proposal in Congress would help support other government agendas

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Monday (6.Nov.2023) that the debate on administrative reform depends on popular support for the government to get involved in the discussion of the proposal. According to him, debating the reform could facilitate deputies’ support for other government agendas defended by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“The government will have to discuss this issue, sooner or later, with Congress. Support from the government, from society, from all the gentlemen who generate and produce, must focus on administrative reform”, he said during the event Macro Day 2023promoted by BTG Pactual, in São Paulo.

Lira stated that it was necessary “reduce or contain the growth of public expenditure in Brazil” and heard applause from the audience of businesspeople present at the event. “Let’s make an effort, people, so that this applause turns into action in the National Congress and pressure on the Executive branch, so that we bring this issue to the discussion”, he stated.

Last week, a group of 23 parliamentary fronts held an event in the Chamber in defense of administrative reform. There was the participation of the agribusiness bench, the largest in the House, and which usually has weight in votes.

“[Debater a reforma] It is a sign that would facilitate, I have no doubt, in the discussion of the agendas that Minister Haddad has made”, said Lira. The government is racing against time to approve measures to increase revenue by the end of the year.

Lira has been pressuring the Executive to discuss administrative reform by the end of 2023. In another 5 events with businesspeople and representatives of the private sector, the president of the Chamber defended the proposal.

“She [a reforma] it depends solely and exclusively on popular support and I think that it has matured within society due to the expression that we hear here from those who contribute to taxes, from those who pay their taxes and from those who maintain this heavy public machine”, he declared.

In the Chamber, a reform proposal is ready for a plenary vote. The proposed amendment to the Constitution 32, 2020 it was approved by the special commission in September 2021.

The text was sent to the House during the former president’s administration Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The Lula government, however, considers the proposal unpopular and resists supporting the text sent by the previous administration.

In September, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhad a meeting with the ministers Simone Tebet (Planning) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) to review projects that address “modernization of the State”but the debate made no progress in the Executive or Legislative branches.