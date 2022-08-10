The fifth friendly of the season for Real Murcia ended with the second draw of the preseason and more good feelings. The game began with grana dominance, with an impact on Loren Burón’s band who, along with Arnau Ortiz, were the best on the team in the first half. The clearest chances were at Arnau’s boots, who sent a high left-footed shot and, on the last play of the first half, he finished off a pass to the heart of the area by Javi Rueda that Yuste took under the sticks. Alcorcón took over the game after the hydration break, half an hour into the game, but without dangerous chances for Serna.

In the second half came the goals. In the 61st minute, after Mario Simón’s carousel of changes, Javi Lara hung a free kick from the left that Chiki ended up taking advantage of to push in a defensive mismatch by the granas. Murcia dominated the ball again and, again from a set piece, Ganet nailed a great goal to the far post that would end up being the final 1-1.

Good feelings in a game where Boris Kouassi, Fran García, Dani García and Borja Martínez were not called up. Sergio Aguza enjoyed his first minutes, sharing the midfield with Armando, who acted almost as a playmaker. Miku worked in the gym for much of the match and was unable to debut in the pepper jacket. The next game for the granas will be on Sunday, at the same time (7:00 pm) and in the same place (Pinatar Arena) against Al-Wehda.